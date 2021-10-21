Building The Buckeyes Talks Kenyatta Jackson, Xavier Nwankpa, Devin Brown And More

Welcome to the latest episode of “Building The Buckeyes,” a new podcast here at BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated that focuses exclusively on Ohio State’s football recruiting efforts.

In this episode, host Andrew Lind was joined by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia to discuss Florida four-star defensive end Kenyatta Jackson’s commitment, Iowa four-star safety Xavier Nwankpa’s eventual decision and the recent offer to USC four-star quarterback commit Devin Brown.

You can check out “Building The Buckeyes” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Make sure to subscribe/follow so you don’t miss an episode as we continue to discuss the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.

