    • October 21, 2021
    Building The Buckeyes Talks Kenyatta Jackson, Xavier Nwankpa, Devin Brown And More

    Host Andrew Lind discusses the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.
    Welcome to the latest episode of “Building The Buckeyes,” a new podcast here at BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated that focuses exclusively on Ohio State’s football recruiting efforts.

    In this episode, host Andrew Lind was joined by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia to discuss Florida four-star defensive end Kenyatta Jackson’s commitment, Iowa four-star safety Xavier Nwankpa’s eventual decision and the recent offer to USC four-star quarterback commit Devin Brown.

    You can check out “Building The Buckeyes” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Make sure to subscribe/follow so you don’t miss an episode as we continue to discuss the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.

