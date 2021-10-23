Ohio State’s Master Teague, Harry Miller Among 14 Players Unavailable Against Indiana

Tyreke Smith to return after being sidelined for the last three games, meanwhile.

After having at least one starter sidelined through the first six games of the season, Ohio State’s starting units will be at full strength for Saturday night’s game at Indiana (7:30 p.m. on ABC).

That includes the return of senior defensive end Tyreke Smith, who missed the last three games for unspecified reasons, as well as fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and redshirt junior cornerback Cam Brown, who both suffered injuries in the Buckeyes’ win over Maryland on Oct. 9.

“I think we’re in a lot better place than we were at the beginning of the season,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said during his press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “We got some rest, so now it’s going to be a big run. But all we can do is – and you’ve heard the cliche a million times – take it one game at a time, one day at a time. That’s what we’re going to do.

“We have to go on the road, and it’s a night game there, and they’ll have a good atmosphere, kind of like the last few times we played on the road in a conference game. We’re going to get their best shot.”

That said, a total of 14 players will be unavailable against the Hoosiers, including:

Junior wide receiver Kamryn Babb (out for season)

Redshirt sophomore running back Marcus Crowley

Freshman safety Jantzen Dunn (long-term injury)

Senior defensive end Tyler Friday (out for season)

Freshman cornerback Jakailin Johnson

Freshman safety Jaylen Johnson (out for season)

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie

Redshirt freshman linebacker Mitchell Melton

Junior center Harry Miller

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Noah Potter (eye surgery)

Senior safety Josh Proctor (out for season)

Sophomore tight end Gee Scott

Redshirt junior running back Master Teague

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi

Ohio State is looking for its 27th straight win in the series, While Indiana hopes to prove their 2-4 start is a fluke. For our full game preview, click here.

