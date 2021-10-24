Ohio State’s Miyan Williams Scores Touchdown In First Game After Apparent Concussion

The redshirt freshman missed the last two games for previously unspecified reasons.

After missing the last two games with an apparent concussion, redshirt freshman running back Miyan Williams led Ohio State to a touchdown on the opening drive of Saturday night’s game at Indiana.

The 5-foot-8 and 225-pound Williams carried the ball five times for 38 yards, including an 11-yard run on the 12th play of the drive. That put the Buckeyes up 7-0 just a little over five minutes into the game.

It was previously unclear why Williams was absent from wins over Rutgers and Maryland, with head coach Ryan Day noting he couldn’t get into specifics during his Oct. 12 press conference.

“I know he’s looking forward to getting back out there and practicing," Day said. "“He needs to get back in the rhythm of practicing and then once you get healthy, you get back on the field and you feel better. But until then, he probably wants to get going and is anxious to get back out there.”

However, play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch and color commentator Dusty Dvoracek said on ABC’s broadcast of the game that Williams suffered a concussion earlier this season that kept him sidelined for a couple of weeks.

With both redshirt junior Master Teague and redshirt sophomore Marcus Crowley unavailable for Saturday’s game, Williams and freshman TreVeyon Henderson will likely split the carries the rest of the evening.

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums.

