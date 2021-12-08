Stroud, Olave, Munford, Petit-Frere, Garrett Named Named First-Team AP All-Big Ten

The Buckeyes led the conference with five first-team selections, while Stroud shared offensive player of the year honors.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Chris Olave, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, offensive guard Thayer Munford and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett were named first-team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Stroud, a redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., also shared AP offensive player of the year honors with Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III after he threw for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns in his first year as a starter. He recently became the first player ever to be named the conference’s offensive player, quarterback and freshman of the year.

Olave, a senior from San Ysidro, Calif., caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He’s just 64 yards shy of joining junior Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba at the 1,000-yard mark, which would make the Buckeyes the first program in Big Ten history with three receivers with 1,000 yards or more in the same season.

Munford, a fifth-year senior from Cincinnati, and Petit-Frere, a redshirt junior from Tampa, helped paved the way for freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson to rush for 1,172 yards and 15 touchdowns, while the unit as a whole allowed just 17 sacks and 38 tackles for loss on the season.

Last but not least, Garrett – a fifth-year senior from Las Vegas – recorded 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one pass break up and one defensive touchdown for the Buckeyes this fall. He was one of just a few bright spots on a defense that surrendered 20.9 points and 365.4 yards per game.

Henderson, Wilson and freshman cornerback Denzel Burke, meanwhile, garnered second-team honors. Wilson notably caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Burke recorded 11 pass break ups in 12 starts.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Names Oklahoma State's Jim Knowles New Defensive Coordinator

Five Former Buckeyes Nominated For NFL’s Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

Commits Kenyatta Jackson, Gabe Powers Named Gatorade Players Of The Year

Report: Ohio State No Longer Pursuing LSU Transfer CB Elias Ricks

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Heisman Trophy Finalist

Ryan Day, Kyle Whittingham Motivated To Finish Season With Rose Bowl Win

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!