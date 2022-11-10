Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., Ronnie Hickman Preview Indiana

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., center Luke Wypler, linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, safety Ronnie Hickman, punter Jesse Mirco and long snapper Mason Arnold met with the media on Wednesday night to preview Saturday’s game against Indiana.

The players discussed a wide variety of topics, including Stroud's running abilities, how the wind at Northwestern impacted Harrison last weekend, the offensive line's toughness, Gaoteote's role on defense, Mirco's career day, Arnold stepping in for Bradley Robinson and more.

This marked the final media availability prior to the game against the Hoosiers, which kicks off at 12 p.m. on FOX, though head coach Ryan Day will briefly answer some questions during a lightning round on Thursday afternoon.

Check out Wednesday’s interviews below and stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for continued coverage of the Ohio State football program.

