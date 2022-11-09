The NFL announced on Wednesday morning that former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Chicago Bears' 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Fields, the 11th overall pick in last year's NFL Draft, completed 17-of-28 passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 178 yards and another score to account for all but 67 of Chicago's 368 yards of total offense.

It was the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a regular-season game in league history and just three yards shy of the record for any game (181), set by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the 2013 NFC Playoffs.

It also included a 61-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, which was the longest of his career and the longest run by a quarterback in franchise history, dating back to when the Bears were founded as the Decatur Staleys in 1919.

Fields becomes the third former Buckeye to take home a weekly honor this season, as New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson earned rookie of the week honors in weeks 2 and 8 and Denver Broncos defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones garnered AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors last weekend.

Overall, Fields has thrown for 1,322 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also rushed for 602 yards and four touchdowns, both of which rank second among quarterbacks, though Chicago is just 3-6 on the season.

