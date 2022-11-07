Defensive tackle Taron Vincent, safety Ronnie Hickman and punter Jesse Mirco were named the co-defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State’s 21-7 win at Northwestern on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes did not name an offensive player of the game, meanwhile, though it's actually happened twice before, as the coaches did not name a defensive player of the game against Toledo or special teams player of the week against Wisconsin.

Vincent, a fifth-year senior from Baltimore, finished the game with five tackles while Hickman, a redshirt junior from South Orange, N.J., was second on the team with 10 tackles. The defense as a whole limited the Wildcats to just 285 yards.

Mirco – a sophomore from Fremantle, Western Australia – punted seven times for an average of 50.3 yards per punt. That includes a career-best 77-yarder and a 48-yarder that went out of bounds at the Northwestern 4-yard line.

Ohio State will be back in action next Saturday against Indiana. Kickoff between the Buckeyes and Hoosiers in Columbus is set for 12 p.m. ET on FOX.

