Many Tickets At Or Below Face Value For Ohio State’s Game Against Indiana

Want to attend one more Ohio State game this year but don’t want to shell out hundreds – or even thousands – of dollars to attend the regular-season finale against third-ranked Michigan?

Look no further than Saturday’s game against Indiana, as dozens of tickets can be found at or below face value though SI Tickets. That includes a single seat in B Deck for as low as $49 and another in A Deck for $57, a savings of more than $30 from when the tickets went on sale this summer.

Make sure to take advantage of this deal through SI Tickets, which comes with a $10 flat fee on any purchase, no matter how many tickets you buy. That’s far less than other resale sites, which often charge as much as 30 percent per ticket in additional fees.

For those looking to attend the game against the Wolverines, meanwhile, the current get-in price is $457 for a single ticket. With both teams undefeated and ranked in the top three, you might want to lock in that price now rather than wait for it to go up!

