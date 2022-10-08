C.J. Stroud Passes Justin Fields For Second-Most Touchdown Passes In Ohio State History

With his 69-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Michigan State, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has passed Justin Fields for the second-most touchdown passes in a career.

Stroud, who is in his second season as a starter, now has 64 career touchdown passes, which trails only former quarterback J.T. Barrett, who set the school and Big Ten record with 104 touchdown passes from 2014-17.

The Buckeyes lead the Spartans 14-7 at the end of the first quarter. Stroud has completed 7-of-9 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, which was returned for a touchdown.

Stroud also threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marvin Harrison on Ohio State's first offensive possession of the game. This marks his 18th career start, whereas Fields had 22 starts for the Buckeyes from 2019-20.

