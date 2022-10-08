Ohio State's Miyan Williams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Unavailable At Michigan State

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among the 11 players unavailable for Saturday's game at Michigan State, which kicks off at 4 p.m. on ABC.

Williams, who tied a school record with five rushing touchdowns in last week's 49-10 win over Rutgers, will miss his first game of the season, though the Buckeyes did not provide the reason for his absence.

Sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson, meanwhile, will return to the lineup after being a late scratch against the Scarlet Knights due to a lingering foot injury, which occurred in the 77-21 win over Toledo.

Smith-Njigba will miss his third straight game – and fourth game of the season – with a hamstring injury that he suffered in the 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. Ohio State is hopeful he'll be able to return after the open week, however.

Sophomore cornerback Jordan Hancock continues to be sidelined, as well, due to a lower-body injury he sustained in the preseason. His timeline to return appears to be similar to Smith-Njigba's.

The Buckeyes got some good news at the position this week, though, as fifth-year senior Cameron Brown is full go after missing the last two games with an undisclosed injury he suffered against the Rockets.

The only other new name listed on this week's status report is redshirt junior offensive guard Enokk Vimahi, who is a game-time decision against the Spartans.

Redshirt sophomore defensive end Mitchell Melton and redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor are out for the season with knee injuries, while fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb, fifth-year senior defensive end Tyler Friday, fifth-year senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell, fifth-year senior cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar, redshirt sophomore tight end Joe Royer and freshman defensive end Omari Abor will all once again be sidelined this week.

