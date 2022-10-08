Ohio State Expects Miyan Williams To Return Against Iowa After Suffering Knee Injury

Ohio State redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams did not make the trip to East Lansing for today’s game at Michigan State after suffering a knee injury in practice this week.

However, Williams – who rushed for a school-record-tying five touchdowns in last week’s 49-10 win over Rutgers – took to social media on Saturday to say he’ll be back “sooner than soon,” a sentiment head coach Ryan Day echoed during his pregame interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe.

“We have the bye week next week, so we are expecting him to come back after the Iowa game,” Day said, noting the training staff will continue to monitor him in the two weeks leading up to that game on Oct. 22.

In the meantime, Ohio State will rely upon sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, who returned to the starting lineup after missing the win over the Scarlet Knights with a lingering foot injury. True freshman Dallan Hayden and freshman walk-on T.C. Caffey also made the trip for the Buckeyes.

