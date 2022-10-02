College Football Bowl Projections: Two New Playoff Participants After Week 5
You can, for the time being, welcome Clemson back to the land of the Playoff living in bowl projections. The Tigers showed well in a competent solid win over NC State and it does seem an offensive identity has formed around DJ Uiagalelei, meaning they still seem like the class of the ACC. Elsewhere in South Carolina, those Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are 5–0 and putting the Sun Belt on notice yet again.
All times are Eastern.
College Football Playoff
Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Ohio State vs. Alabama
Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
USC vs. Clemson
New Year’s Six
Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame
Wake Forest vs. Tennessee
Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 31, 12 p.m., ESPN)
SEC vs. Big 12
Alabama vs. Kansas
Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)
At-large vs. at-large
Coastal Carolina vs. Penn State
Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Michigan vs. Utah
Other key bowls
Dec. 30
Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., Barstool)
Mountain West vs. MAC
Air Force vs. Buffalo
Dec. 31
Music City Bowl, Nashville (12 p.m., ABC)
Big Ten vs. SEC
Minnesota vs. Ole Miss
Jan. 2
ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (12 p.m., ESPN2)
Big Ten/ACC vs. SEC
Syracuse vs. Mississippi State
Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)
SEC vs. Big Ten
Ole Miss vs. Maryland
