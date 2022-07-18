Skip to main content

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba On Maxwell Award Watch List

The Buckeyes are the only program in the country with three or more preseason selections.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba were named on Monday morning to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given annually to the best all-around player in the country.

A redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns last season to be named a Heisman Trophy finalist and the Big Ten player, quarterback and freshman of the year.

Henderson – a five-star prospect from Hopewell, Va. – rushed for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns last fall. He also caught 27 passes for 312 yards and four more scores, breaking Maurice Clarett’s record for touchdowns scored by a freshman.

Smith-Njigba, last but not least, caught a school-record 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns in his second season out of Rockwall, Texas, including 15 catches for a bowl-record 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl win over Utah.

Stroud, Henderson and Smith-Njigba give the Buckeyes a nation-leading three players on the 85-man watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is named after former Swarthmore College guard Robert “Tiny” Maxwell.

Four Buckeyes have won the award in its 85-year history, including running back Howard “Hopalong” Cassady in 1955, fullback Bob Ferguson in 1961, running back Archie Griffin in 1975 and running back Eddie George in 1995.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2023 Georgia TE Jelani Thurman Commits To Ohio State

How Thurman's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Crushes Clemson, 49-28

2022 Ohio State OT Target Olaus Alinen Sets Commitment Date

2023 Texas LB Derion Gullette Puts Ohio State In Final 3 Schools

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Demolishes Michigan, 50-14

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Jelani Thurman
Recruiting

How Jelani Thurman's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

By Andrew Lind21 hours ago
Jelani Thurman
Recruiting

2023 Georgia TE Jelani Thurman Commits To Ohio State

By Andrew Lind21 hours ago
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Football

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Outlasts Utah, 48-45

By Andrew Lind21 hours ago
Justin Fields
Football

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Crushes Clemson, 49-28

By Andrew LindJul 16, 2022
Olaus Alinen
Recruiting

2022 Ohio State OT Target Olaus Alinen Sets Commitment Date

By Andrew LindJul 15, 2022
Derion Gullette
Recruiting

2023 Texas LB Derion Gullette Lists Ohio State Among Final Three Schools

By Andrew LindJul 15, 2022
1968 Ohio State
Football

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Demolishes Michigan, 50-14

By Andrew LindJul 15, 2022
Duane Washington
Basketball

Report: Indiana Pacers To Waive Former Ohio State G Duane Washington

By Andrew LindJul 14, 2022