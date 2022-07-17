Ohio State secured its fourth commitment of the month on Sunday afternoon when Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star tight end Jelani Thurman pledged his services to the Buckeyes over finalists Alabama, Auburn and Michigan State.

The 6-foot-5 and 230-pound Thurman, who is considered the ninth-best tight end and No. 135 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer from Ohio State in February. He then made his way to campus for the first time during the week of the annual spring game in April.

After taking official visits with his other finalists on consecutive weekends in June, Thurman returned to campus for his official visit on June 24-26, at which time head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson made it clear he was their top target as they look to add two tight ends this cycle.

The Buckeyes already hold a commitment from Thompson's Station (Tenn.) Independence four-star Ty Lockwood, but their preference has been to bring on a pair at the position for several cycles now. However, for one reason or another, it hasn't worked out – until now.

Thurman now becomes the 19th member of Ohio State's 2023 recruiting class, joining a trio of recent commits in Cincinnati Winton Woods four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews, Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick School three-star offensive tackle Miles Walker and Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star defensive lineman Jason Moore.

If both Lockwood and Thurman sign with the Buckeyes, it will be the first time since 2016 that the staff has successfully landed at least two tight ends in the same class (Jake Hausmann, Luke Farrell and Kierre Hawkins).

