Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Crushes Clemson, 49-28

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game could very well be highlighted when there are 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 49, Clemson 28 - Jan. 1, 2021

Quarterback Justin Fields set a Sugar Bowl record with six touchdown passes as Ohio State avenged a painful loss to Clemson with a 49-28 victory in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Fields, who threw an interception in the final minute of the Buckeyes’ controversial loss to the Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl one year prior, completed 22-of-28 passes for 385 yards and the six scores despite taking a brutal shot to the ribs in the second quarter.

Running back Trey Sermon, meanwhile, followed up his record-setting performance in the Big Ten Championship Game with 193 yards and one touchdown, bringing to mind former running back Ezekiel Elliott’s three-game run while leading the Buckeyes to the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship.

Ohio State almost didn’t have chance at revenge after the Big Ten initially postponed fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Buckeyes also had three games cancelled once the season started in late October, including one because of an outbreak within their own program.

“I think this performance – not only by Justin, but this team – hopefully will go down in Ohio State history as a landmark game,” head coach Ryan Day said afterward. “There were a lot of tough days, a lot of tough days over the last six months, and this team stuck together.

"It’s been an emotional season, and to come back and have a chance to play Clemson and then win the way we did… unbelievable.”

