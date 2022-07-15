Marlin, Texas, four-star linebacker Derion Gullette included Ohio State in his top three this week alongside Texas and Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-2 and 220-pound Gullette, who is considered the 16th-best edge defender and No. 143 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer from the Buckeyes back in December.

He then made his way to campus for the first and only time for his official visit the weekend of June 10-12, which gave him an opportunity to spend time with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Gullette also took an official visit to Oklahoma on June 3-5, as well as an unofficial visit with the Aggies on June 17 and official visit with the Longhorns on June 24-26, which helped him narrow his choice of nearly 30 scholarship offers to three.

Ohio State is still looking for its first commitment at linebacker for the current recruiting cycle, with Knowles hoping to land two players at the position from a group that also includes Many, La., four-star Tackett Curtis, Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit four-star Troy Bowles and Cleveland Glenville four-star Arvell Reese.

Curtis plans to make his college decision by the end of the month, while Bowles will likely come off the board on Saturday afternoon, as most prognosticators expected him to pledge his services to Georgia.

Neither Gullette nor Reese have a commitment date in mind, meanwhile, which means the Buckeyes still have plenty of time to make a move in their respective recruitments – even if the former is trending toward Texas at the moment.

