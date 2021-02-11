Al Washington Turns Down Tennessee, Staying in Columbus

Ohio State's linebackers coach Al Washington is reportedly staying with the Buckeyes after passing on the chance to become a DC in the SEC.

Al Washington appears to be staying put.

After an awfully enticing offer from new Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel that would have made Washington a defensive coordinator in the SEC, Washington has reportedly decided to stay with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

This news was first reported by GoVols247.

Washington was reportedly offered $1.5 million annually to join Heupel in Knoxville, and it's a decision he wrestled with quite a bit. But after the Volunteers offered him the job, Ryan Day and Gene Smith counter-offered Washington and it was eventually enough to make him stay with Ohio State. Washington made $515,000 from the Buckeyes last year, but the counter-offer to keep him is not known at this point. It likely includes a hefty raise and increase in responsibility.

In addition to his work on the field, Washington is currently the top ranked coach in the country in recruiting the Class of 2022.

Washington is a Columbus native and has coached at Michigan and Cincinnati in addition to his time with the Buckeyes.

The following excerpt is from Dave Biddle at Bucknuts.com, who has covered this story closely:

"Washington went back-and-forth regarding his decision on Monday, and as the evening rolled around, it appeared as though he was going to stay in Columbus. However, on Tuesday, Tennessee sweetened their offer once again and one source said Washington was offered $1.5 million per season. At that point, it looked like he was out the door to Knoxville. But Day was able to convince him to stay."

This news comes on the heels of the Buckeyes adding two coaching analysts last night - Todd Fitch and Paul Rhoads - and should mean the 2021 coaching staff is now finalized.

