Ohio State Football Adds Todd Fitch as Offensive Analyst

Bucknuts.com is reporting that the Vanderbilt interim head coach and former OC Todd Fitch has been brought aboard as an offensive analyst this year.

The Ohio State coaching carousel have been spinning fast and furious on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

After reports emerged late in the day that Ryan Day had added former Iowa State head coach Paul Rhoads as a defensive analyst for the upcoming season, and after it was reported that former Buckeye C.J. Barnett is replacing Ryan Stamper as the program's new Director of Player Development, Ohio State has one other new coach officially joining the staff.

Todd Fitch, who spent the 202 season as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Vanderbilt (where he was also the interim head coach at the end of the season after Derek Mason was fired), is joining the Ohio State coaching staff as an offensive analyst for the 2021 season.

Patrick Murphy at Bucknuts.com was the first to report this news.

Fitch and Ryan Day previously worked together at Boston College during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. Fitch was the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, while Day was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Fitch has had a 30-year coaching career all over the country, with stints at Vanderbilt, Louisiana Tech, Boston College, South Florida, East Carolina, Iowa State, South Carolina, Connecticut, Colorado State, Bowling Green and West Virginia as a full-time assistant coach. He was born in Michigan, but moved to Ohio when he was young and eventually graduated from Bellaire High School and Ohio Wesleyan University.

As an analyst, Fitch will not coach the Buckeyes on the field directly. His job will involve assisting the coaching staff with preparing for each game and scouting opponents to develop game plans.

