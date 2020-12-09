Ryan Day Thanks Big Ten for Altering 6-Game Rule

The Ohio State coach issued his first public statement since the league announced the Buckeyes would play for a conference championship.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially ended their regular season, with no make-up game scheduled to be played after the Michigan game this weekend was cancelled. But with the league changing the minimum-games played threshold, the Buckeyes will play for a conference championship.

Following those announcements the last 24 hours, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has released the following statement:

On behalf of Ohio State University, the players, all those associated with the football program and our fans, I am appreciative of our Big Ten Conference colleagues for reconsidering the six-game requirement to qualify for the Big Ten championship game. A lot of changes have happened since that recommendation was put in place. I know making this decision was not easy, and I am thankful for the opportunity our players will now have to play in Indianapolis as an undefeated East Division champion.

The Big Ten title game kicks off at 12 noon on Saturday, Dec. 19 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It will be televised live on FOX.

-----

You may also like:

What's Next for Ohio State Football After Michigan Cancellation?

Ohio State's Best Path to the College Football Playoff

Game Day Observations: Ohio State Offense vs. Michigan State

Game Day Observations: Ohio State Defense vs. Michigan State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook