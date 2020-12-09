Big Ten Changes 6-Game Rule! Buckeyes to Title Game

The Big Ten has voted to change their 6-game requirement, which will send Ohio State to the conference championship game.

While it may have felt like an eternity, Ohio State didn't have to wait long for the Big Ten to change it's 6-game mandate.

According to ESPN's Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg, the league's 14 athletic directors have voted to change their rule mandating that a team must have played at least six games this season in order to qualify for the Big Ten Football Championship Game in Indianapolis on Dec. 19.

Multiple sources told ESPN that the group of Big Ten AD's met today to discuss this topic for the first time as a group. That meeting was reportedly very productive and all administrators worked with good collaboration. It still needs further approval, but it's not expected to be an issue.

The major point of discussion today revolved around Ohio State possibly picking up a sixth game and losing that game - would they still represent the Big Ten East in that situation? The answer is yes. Ohio State does not need to win a potential sixth game in order to get in the league title game because they would own a tiebreaker after beating Indiana head-to-head.

Without a sliver of a doubt, this is the right thing for the Big Ten to do. Here's why.

Last night, the Buckeyes were ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff weekly rankings for the third consecutive week. None of the top six teams have changed since they were first released 15 days ago. The Buckeyes still trail Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson, while they are ranked ahead of Texas A&M and Florida. Here's why we think the Buckeyes are in good shape with the CFP Selection Committee, aside from one doomsday scenario.

Tuesday was a dark day in Ohio State football history, with the Michigan game being cancelled for the first time in 103 years.

Wednesday's news reassures the Buckeyes that their national championship aspirations are still very much alive.

