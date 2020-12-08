What's Next for Ohio State After Michigan Game Cancelled?

Here's the reality the Buckeyes are now facing as they hope for some help from the Big Ten.

So what now?

Ohio State football sits at 5-0 on the season and with no game against Michigan anymore, the team is in a tough spot. An awful lot will be decided in the coming day or two, but here's where things stand:

Ohio State is currently healthy enough to play this weekend and they are willing to play a game. While the coaches and players are crushed that they won't be able to play Michigan, they can still accomplish their goal of winning a national title - if the Big Ten chooses to help.

Right now, there are no other games cancelled in the Big Ten this week. But with Purdue cancelling practice today to evaluate what they're CoVID issues are, combined with Minnesota on-going problem, there is a reasonable chance that another game gets cancelled.

The Big Ten has not allowed any of its teams to play a non-conference game this year and I don't see that changing. While Cincinnati and Texas A&M are both not playing this weekend and both of those teams are also competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff, a game against either of those schools would be great fun ... but I highly doubt that will happen. I don't see the league suddenly doing an about face on that rule when it denied Nebraska's request to play a non-conference game in Week 2.

All I know is we saw last week how quickly the BYU-Coastal Carolina game came together. It may be a logistical nightmare if it happens late in the week, but it is possible to schedule a game at the last minute. The league needs to consider all options here. Tim May from Lettermen Row says he is hearing the Buckeyes are actively looking for a game this weekend.

What is more likely to be discussed if the Buckeyes can't get a game this weekend is the 6-game rule. Right now, the Buckeyes will not have played enough games to qualify for the conference championship game. But I think changing that rule is very much on the table.

It's absolutely in the best interest of the league to have it's best team playing for a conference title game and to have a shot at earning a College Football Playoff bid. Especially in a year where revenue is down across the board, the income associated with a team playing in the CFP is substantial and the conference has to do whatever it can to best position it's best candidate to make that playoff.

One way or another, I would be stunned if Ohio State is not playing for a conference championship on Dec. 19. But how they get there remains to be seen.

-----

You may also like:

Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez Thinks League Will Help Ohio State

Ohio State's Best Path to the College Football Playoff

Game Day Observations: Ohio State Offense vs. Michigan State

Game Day Observations: Ohio State Defense vs. Michigan State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook