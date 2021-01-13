Philadelphia Eagles Reportedly Interested in Ryan Day

Ryan Day is still apparently drawing interest from another NFL team after his name was previously brought up during the Jacksonville search.

For the second time this offseason, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day's name has come up for a vacant NFL job.

Multiple outlets are reporting that Day is someone the Eagles are interested in speaking to as a replacement for Doug Pederson, who the team fired on Monday. Day was previously the quarterbacks coach for the Eagles under Chip Kelly in 2015.

Day's name was also brought up as the Jacksonville Jaguars began their coaching search, which has yet to be filled, but their leading candidate appears to be former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.

I have a hard time believing that Day would be interested in leaving Ohio State, but I'm not at all surprised that his name come up a couple times early in the NFL offseason.

Day is 23-2 with the Buckeyes in his two years as head coach and he's developed Justin Fields into a likely first round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft in April. He has one of the most coveted jobs in America and his only two losses are to Clemson and Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals and national championship game. He's bringing in perhaps the best recruiting class in the country with the Class of 2021, and so far the Class of 2022 for Ohio State is running circles around the rest of college football.

Despite the fact they just lost to Alabama on Monday night, the present is good and the future is very bright. I would expect Day to be a Buckeye for a long time to come.

Here is the latest in the Eagles' coaching search:

REQUESTED INTERVIEWS

49ers DC Robert Saleh

Titans OC Arthur Smith

Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles

Patriots ILB coach Jerod Mayo

Eagles assistant head coach/RB coach Duce Staley

RUMORED INTEREST

Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley

Chiefs QB coach/passing game coordinator Mike Kafka

Ohio State HC Ryan Day

-----

