Senior CB Sevyn Banks "Moving On" From Ohio State Football Program

Banks played in just eight games for the Buckeyes this fall as he dealt with multiple injuries.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced on Monday afternoon that senior cornerback Sevyn Banks is “moving on” from the program, likely indicating his decision to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft rather than return for an extra year of eligibility.

Day noted he plans to meet with Banks and his family on Tuesday, but did not offer any additional insight into his future.

A former four-star prospect from Orlando, Banks played in just eight games this fall as he dealt with a lingering knee that kept him out of the first two games of the season and an undisclosed injury that sidelined him for the final three, including the win over Utah in the Rose Bowl.

Banks finished the year with seven tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass break up in 312 defensive snaps, which was third among all cornerbacks on the roster behind only freshman Denzel Burke (731) and redshirt junior Cam Brown (458).

Burke started all 13 games at one cornerback spot, while Banks (six starts), Brown (six) and Ryan Watts (one) – who has since transferred to Texas – split the season on the opposite side of the field.

Banks’ decision isn’t unexpected, but it means the Buckeyes are relatively inexperienced beyond Burke and Brown, with redshirt freshman Lejond Cavazos, true freshmen Jordan Hancock and Jakailin Johnson and incoming freshmen Jyaire Brown and Ryan Turner as the only other scholarship cornerbacks on the roster.

