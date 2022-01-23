Former Ohio State CB Eli Apple’s Pass Break Up Helps Bengals Reach AFC Championship

The pass was intercepted, setting up the Bengals' game-winning field goal as time expired.

With the game tied at 16 and the Tennessee Titans driving for a potential game-winning score on Saturday evening, former Ohio State cornerback Eli Apple broke up a pass intended for wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

The ball briefly bounced in the air and was intercepted by linebacker Logan Wilson near midfield, giving the Cincinnati Bengals the ball back with 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

After a 19-yard pass from quarterback Joe Burrow to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and two running plays to kill the clock, Cincinnati kicker Evan McPherson hit a 52-yard field goal as time expired to send the Bengals to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1988 season.

Cincinnati will now take on the winner of Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 30. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. on CBS.

