Salaries Released For New Ohio State Assistants Justin Frye, Tim Walton And Perry Eliano

All three coaches received a two-year contract and are eligible for raises in 2023.

According to multiple reports citing an open records request, new Ohio State associate head coach for offense/offensive line coach Justin Frye will be paid a base salary of $800,000 in 2022, while new secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and new safeties coach Perry Eliano will earn $700,000 and $450,000, respectively.

All three assistants received two-year contracts with incentives for winning the Big Ten East Division, Big Ten Championship Game and/or the College Football Playoff National Championship, as well as reaching the College Football Playoff semifinal, New Year’s Six bowl or another non-playoff bowl game.

Frye, who joins the Buckeyes after four seasons at UCLA, will also receive a one-time lump sum payment of $51,839. With that, he’ll make roughly $150,000 more than former offensive line coach Greg Studrawa made in 2021.

Walton, who played for the Buckeyes from 1990-93 and was named a team captain during his senior season, comes back to Columbus after three seasons in the same position with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. Terms of his contract in Jacksonville were not made public.

Eliano, meanwhile, spent the last two seasons at Cincinnati, where he was responsible for one of the nation’s past defenses. He’ll make more than twice as much as he did with the Bearcats ($215,000), though not as much as former secondary coach Matt Barnes did in 2021 ($600,000).

Fyre, Walton and Eliano join defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as new members of the staff, with Knowles notably being the highest-paid assistant in school history. All four will be eligible for pay raises in 2023.

