Ohio State TE Mitch Rossi Returning For Extra Season Of Eligibility

Rossi was among those who participated in Senior Day festivities but has decided he'll put off the NFL for another year.

As first reported by Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Ohio State fifth-year senior tight end Mitch Rossi will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic and return to the Buckeyes in 2022.

“Coach (Ryan) Day was very persuasive and believes Mitch can add a component the team needs on offense, on special teams and as a leader,” Rossi’s father, Tom, told Hope. “We've been told that there are NFL teams interested in Mitch and another year to showcase himself would benefit him in that pursuit.”

A former walk-on turned scholarship player from Franklin, Tenn., Rossi caught four passes for 28 yards and one touchdown in 143 offensive snaps last season. He also played 186 snaps on special teams, the fifth most of anyone on the roster.

With Jeremy Ruckert off to the NFL and Cade Stover likely moving to linebacker on a permanent basis, Rossi could be Ohio State’s top tight end next season. Others vying for playing time include rising junior Gee Scott, redshirt sophomore Joe Royer, redshirt freshman Sam Hart and incoming freshman Bennett Christian.

Rossi will also be one of at least three players taking advantage of that extra season, alongside kicker Noah Ruggles and long snapper Bradley Robinson, who is returning for a rare seventh year.

Others who have the option to return include cornerback Sevyn Banks, defensive tackle Jerron Cage and linebackers Terajda Mitchell and Palaie Gaoteote. They each have until Feb. 4 to announce their intentions of declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

