Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Blanks Chicago, 61-0

We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game could very well be highlighted when there are 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 61, Chicago 0 - Nov. 11, 1939

In what marked the final meeting between the two programs, Ohio State blew out Chicago, 61-0, in front of 2,500 fans at historic Stagg Field.

It marked the fifth of six shutouts against the Maroons that season, including a 6-0 loss to Beloit, 61-0 loss to Harvard, 85-0 loss to Michigan, 47-0 loss at Virginia and 46-0 loss to Illinois.

After the season, the university’s board of trustees announced that Chicago, which was a charter member of the Big Ten, would no longer field a football team.

“Extreme academic demands of the famed institution caused a sharp decline in football material 15 years ago,” read a clipping from the Lincoln Journal Star. “Not once in that span could the underpowered Maroons achieve anything like their former greatness which began in the 1980s under the grand old man, Amos Alonzo Stagg.”

The Buckeyes went 10-2-2 against the Maroons from 1920-39, including wins in the final eight meetings by a combined score of 270-27. They finished that season at 6-2 overall to win their second conference title under sixth-year head coach Francis Schmidt.

