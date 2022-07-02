Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Crushes Nebraska, 63-38

We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game could very well be highlighted when there are 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 63, Nebraska 38 - Oct. 6, 2012

Braxton Miller broke his own school record for a quarterback by rushing for 186 yards and one touchdown to lead No. 12 Ohio State to a 63-38 win over No. 21 Nebraska in front of 106,102 fans, the largest crowd in the history of Ohio Stadium to that point.

Miller, who also completed 7-of-14 passes for 127 yards and another touchdown, nearly scored on a 72-yard run in the second quarter, weaving his way through defenders to the Cornhuskers' 3-yard line.

"When it's my chance to get the ball, I'm going to try to make something happen with it," Miller said after the game.

Running back Carlos Hyde powered it in two plays later for his first of four touchdowns on the evening. He finished the game with a career-high 140 rushing yards on 28 carries, helping Ohio State overcome a 17-7 first-quarter deficit.

“Our offensive line eventually took over that game,” first-year head coach Urban Meyer said. “We have two great runners right now. The quarterback is kind of ridiculous right now and Hyde is a solid back.”

Wide receiver Corey Brown returned a punt 76 yards for a score and cornerback Bradley Roby added a 41-yard pick-six for the Buckeyes, who scored their most points in a Big Ten game since a 69-18 win over Minnesota in 1983.

