The highly sought-after safety will make his college decision one month earlier than originally planned.

While Ohio State landed commitments from five prospects in June, the month of July is shaping up to be just as fruitful.

The Buckeyes picked up a pledge from Cincinnati Winton Woods four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, while a decision looms on Monday from Columbus (Ga.) Carver four-star defensive tackle Darron Reed.

That could then be followed later in the month Hillside (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep four-star safety Jayden Bonsu, who announced this afternoon he has moved his commitment date from Aug. 20 to July 20.

The 6-foot-2 and 205-pound Bonsu, who is considered the 22nd-best safety and No. 260 prospect overall in the class of 2023, will choose that afternoon from finalists Alabama, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State.

Bonsu has been to Columbus twice since the Buckeyes extended a scholarship offer in December, including a spring practice in March and his official visit on June 17-19, which allowed him to spend time with new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and safeties coach Perry Eliano.

He also took official visits with the Hurricanes on June 3-5 and Spartans on June 10-12, then announced his original commitment date, which suggests his decision will ultimately come down to those three schools.

Ohio State already holds commitments from a pair of safeties in West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star Malik Hartford and Titusville (Fla.) Cocoa four-star Cedrick Hawkins.

The Buckeyes hope to finish out the class with two more commitments at the position from a group that includes Bonsu, Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star Caleb Downs, Danvers (Mass.) St. John's Prep four-star Joenel Aguero and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star Daemon Fagan.

That said, Bonsu wasn't the only Ohio State target to adjust his commitment date on Friday, as Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola four-star defensive tackle John Walker also announced he will now make his decision on July 28 rather than Oct. 22 as previously planned.

-----

-----

-----

