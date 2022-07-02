Curtis took official visits with all three of his finalists last month, including a trip to Columbus on June 24-26.

In what is now considered a battle between Big Ten teams, Many, La., four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis included Ohio State in his top three on Friday night alongside USC and Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-2 and 218-pound Curtis, who is considered the seventh-best linebacker and No. 81 prospect overall in the class of 2023, has been a top priority of new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles for the last six months.

In fact, Knowles has made four trips to Curtis’ hometown since he extended a scholarship offer in mid-January, which led to a local restaurant naming a sandwich in his honor. The Buckeyes also welcomed him to campus twice, including an unofficial visit for a spring practice in March and his official visit on June 24-26.

After taking official visits with the Badgers on June 3-5 and Trojans on June 17-19, Curtis now plans to make his college decision by the end of this month. He has not announced an exact date, however.

If he commits to Ohio State, Curtis would become the first linebacker in the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class. Knowles is looking to land two players at the position from a group that includes Curtis, Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit four-star Troy Bowles, Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater four-star Raul Aguirre and Cleveland Glenville four-star Arvell Reese.

Bowles and Aguirre were also on campus for their official visits the same weekend as Curtis and are heading toward summertime decisions. Reese, meanwhile, camped in Columbus on June 14 and doesn’t plan to make his commitment until later in the cycle.

