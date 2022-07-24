Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Shocks Minnesota, 41-37

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game was highlighted when there was 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 41, Minnesota 37 - Oct. 28, 1989

Ohio State became just the second team in college football history to win a game after trailing by 31 or more points with a 41-37 victory at Minnesota in 1989.

The Golden Gophers led 31-0 with 4:29 remaining in the first half, as quarterback Greg Frey turned the ball over three times (two fumbles and one interception). Combine that with a fumble on a punt return and the Buckeyes’ mistakes led directly to 24 points for the home team.

Momentum shifted right before intermission, though, as Frey drove the offense down the field for its first score of the game. After running back Carlos Snow punched it in from one yard out, Frey found wide receiver Jeff Graham for a two-point conversion to cut it to 31-8.

After kicking a field goal on the opening drive of the third quarter, Snow caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Frey to bring Ohio State within 13 points. Minnesota expanded its lead with a field goal early in the fourth quarter before Snow hauled in a 27-yard touchdown pass.

After a successful two-point conversion, the Golden Gophers kicked another field goal to go up 37-26 with just over five minutes left. The Buckeyes then made it a three-point game with 3:04 remaining on a one-yard run by Frey, as well as another successful conversion.

After the defense forced a three-and-out on the most important series of the game, Frey engineered a five-play, 73-yard drive, capped off by the 15-yarder to Graham with 51 seconds on the clock.

“Things like this, they can’t happen,” Graham said afterward. “People call it luck. People call it a miracle. That’s OK. I believe in luck and miracles.”

Frey finished the game with 362 yards and three touchdowns passing, with Graham hauling in six receptions for 106 yards and the game-winner. Snow, meanwhile, racked up 278 all-purpose yards and three scores.

“It definitely was a great comeback – had to be the greatest,” Snow said. “It certainly was the greatest game I’ve ever been a part of. I’m proud to have been in it.”

The only other time a team had rallied from a 31-point deficit was when Maryland came from behind to beat Miami (Fla.), 42-40, in 1984. It also topped Ohio State’s previous best comeback of 24 points in a 45-38 win over Illinois that same season.

Photo courtesy of The Ohio State Dept. of Athletics.

