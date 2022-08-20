Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Sinks Michigan, 14-9

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game was highlighted when there was 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 14, Michigan State 9 - Nov. 23, 2002

With an undefeated regular season and trip to the national championship on the line, Ohio State safety Will Allen intercepted a pass near the goal line as time expired to clinch a 14-9 win over No. 12 Michigan.

“When Will made the catch, I just started crying,” said safety Mike Doss, who put off the NFL for one last shot at a title. “We had faith we could win every game. That’s what makes this team so special.”

The Buckeyes won their fifth game of the season by seven points or less in familiar fashion, as they trailed 9-7 when they got the ball at their own 43-yard line with 8:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Craig Krenzel converted a 4th-and-1 at the Michigan 34-yard line, then found freshman Maurice Clarett out of the backfield for 26 yards down the left sideline.

Two plays later, Krenzel flipped it to running back Maurice Hall for the go-ahead three-yard touchdown with just under five minutes remaining in the game.

“It was the only option we've run all year,” Hall said. ‘We felt like it would be a good play near the goal line. I had to get in, and saw nothing but green.”

Needing a touchdown after settling for field goals earlier in the game, the Wolverines quickly moved into Ohio State territory. However, the drive ended when Will Smith recovered a fumble on a sack of Michigan quarterback John Navarre with 2:02 left.

The Buckeyes were unable to run out the clock and punted back to the Wolverines, who took over at their own 20 with 58 seconds remaining. Two completions and a pass interference put them at the Ohio State 24-yard line with seven seconds left.

Navarre’s first shot at the end zone fell incomplete with one tick on the clock, with Allen stepping in front of his final attempt to set off the celebration in Columbus.

“We knew it was going to be a slugfest,” said head coach Jim Tressel, who – in his second season – matched the number of victories his predecessor, John Cooper, had against the Wolverines. “Anyone who thought it was going to be anything other than a game decided at the end hasn’t been around the Ohio State-Michigan game.”

-----

