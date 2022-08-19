FOX Sports announced on Friday afternoon that former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer will be returning to its Big Noon Kickoff pregame show this fall.

Meyer, who went 83-9 and won one national championship during his seven-year tenure with the Buckeyes from 2012-18, was an analyst for the network for two seasons before he became the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

He was replaced by former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, though the spot reopened when Stoops was recently named the head coach of the XFL’s Arlington franchise, which will begin play next spring.

Meyer went 2-11 in his only season with the Jaguars, which was plagued by a series of off-field incidents, including a viral video that showed him acting inappropriately with a woman who is not his wife and allegedly kicking one of his players.

He was fired in December, making him just fourth head coach since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to not finish his first season with a franchise, joining Lou Holtz (New York Jets) in 1976, Pete McCulley (San Francisco 49ers) in 1978 and Bobby Petrino (Atlanta Falcons) in 2007.

Meyer now returns to a cast that includes former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn, former USC quarterback Matt Leinart and former USC running back Reggie Bush. The show will air from a different location from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday during the season.

