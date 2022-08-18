Hear From Corey Dennis, C.J. Stroud Following Ohio State's 13th Practice Of Fall Camp

Ohio State has officially passed the midway point of fall camp, as the Buckeyes on Thursday conducted the 13th of 25 practices leading up to the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.

After practice, quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis, redshirt sophomore C.J. Stroud, sophomore Kyle McCord and freshman Devin Brown met with the media to discuss a wide variety of topics.

That includes Dennis’ assessment of his unit, Stroud’s progression from his first to second year as a starter, McCord’s status as the unquestioned backup and Brown’s learning curve in his first season on campus.

You can check out those interviews below, while other position units will continue to be added to our YouTube page throughout the fall. Head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles are next up on the media schedule, as they’ll be available following Monday’s practice.

Additionally, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith briefly met with the media to discuss the Big Ten's new media rights deal with FOX, CBS and NBC. A bullet-point recap of what he had to say can be found here, while the full interview can be seen below:

