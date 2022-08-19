Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced through a team spokesperson on Friday that former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers will start the season opener against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3.

A former five-star prospect from Southlake (Texas) Carroll, Ewers spent just four months in Columbus after reclassifying from the 2023 recruiting class before entering his name into the transfer portal.

He was the fourth-string quarterback for much of his freshman year behind C.J. Stroud, Kyle McCord and Jack Miller and appeared in just one game, handing off on consecutive snaps to end the 56-7 win over Michigan State last November.

After choosing the Longhorns, the program he grew up rooting for and initially committed to during the recruiting process, he battled redshirt sophomore Hudson Card for the starting spot during spring practices and the first few weeks of fall camp.

Card actually started Texas’ season opener last year, but gave way to Casey Thompson – who has since transferred to Nebraska – after just two games. He finished the year with 590 yards passing and five touchdowns compared to one interception.

Ewers, meanwhile, will throw his first collegiate pass against the Warhawks, who went 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the Sun Belt last season, before welcoming top-ranked Alabama to Austin on Sept. 10.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Big Ten’s Kevin Warren Envisions Having 20 Members, Paying Players

Ohio State’s History On CBS, NBC With New Big Ten TV Deal

Hear From Corey Dennis, C.J. Stroud Talk Progress Through Fall Camp

Big Ten Agrees To $7 Billion Media Rights Deal With FOX, CBS, NBC

Ohio State WR Kaleb Brown Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State TE Zak Herbstreit Loses Black Stripe

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!