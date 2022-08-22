Ohio State's Kamryn Babb Suffers Another Injury Setback, Though Not Season-Ending

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced on Monday morning that fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb suffered an injury during preseason camp that is expected to sideline him for a few weeks.

“He had a setback, but not a setback that is going to cost him the whole year,” Day said. “He’s out for a little while, but we’re hoping to get him back in a couple of weeks.”

Babb – who was recently named a team captain for the second year in a row, as well as the program’s Block “O” jersey recipient – missed his entire freshman, redshirt freshman and redshirt junior seasons with separate ACL injuries.

He was fully healthy at the start of fall camp, though, and was excited for the opportunity to make an impact for the Buckeyes on the field this season. However, this latest injury will put those plans on hold for the time being.

“His situation is very unique because of his background and his history,” Day said of Babb, who is still looking for his first career reception. “We’re just going to trust the doctors on it and see where that goes, but we’re hoping to get him back on the field. We have to be smart.”

In the meantime, Babb’s absence presents an opportunity for some of the younger wide receivers on Ohio State’s roster to earn playing time behind starters Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming and Marvin Harrison Jr.

