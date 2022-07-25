Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Rallies Past TCU, 40-28

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game was highlighted when there was 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 40, TCU 28 - Sept. 15, 2018

Ohio State scored three touchdowns in a four-minute span of the third quarter in a 40-28, come-from-behind win over TCU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Horned Frogs extended their one-point halftime lead to 21-13 on a school-record 93-yard touchdown run by running back Darius Anderson, which also marked the longest play from scrimmage ever allowed by the Buckeyes.

Ohio State – which was without head coach Urban Meyer as he served the last of his three-game suspension or mishandling allegations of domestic abuse against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith – swung the momentum, though, with a 63-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dwayne Haskins to wide receiver Parris Campbell.

The Buckeyes’ defense ramped up the pressure on the ensuing drive, forcing quarterback Shawn Robinson to shovel a pass toward Anderson. It was picked off by defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones, who returned it 28 yards for the go-ahead score.

TCU’s next drive ended with a blocked punt, and Ohio State took advantage of the excellent field position when Haskins threw a 24-yard strike to wide receiver K.J. Hill two plays later.

“We knew there were going to ebbs and flows in a game like this,” acting head coach Ryan Day said afterward. “We knew there were going to be Tims when we’d hit adversity and we’d have to stick together at times like that.”

The Buckeyes notably played most of the second half without All-American defensive end Nick Bosa, who forced a fumble that was recovered in the end zone in the first quarter but suffered a core muscle injury in the third quarter that ultimately ended his college career.

“It was a little bit of a wake-up call because we lost our best guy, so we had to go out there and play,” Jones said. “I mean, there's no one to rely on. We got to rely on ourselves. We got to rely on each other. I think tonight, after a hard first half, we did.”

