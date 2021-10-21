Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett Feeling Great Following Week Off, Will Play At Indiana

The fifth-year senior defensive tackle and team captain went down with an injury against Maryland.

Ohio State fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett suffered an apparent leg injury in the third quarter of the win over Maryland on Oct. 9 and did not return to the game.

But while the severity of his injury was unclear at the time, Garrett told reporters gathered for his media availability on Wednesday evening he was just dealing with some bumps and bruises that come with playing 232 defensive snaps through the first six games of the season.

Luckily for the Buckeyes, they had last week off, and that allowed Garrett to get some much-needed mental and physical rest.

“I feel great,” Garrett said. "(The week off) was really crucial. I got my rest, but I could also make my corrections, watch film and look at stuff that other teams are looking at to improve my gameplay.

“There’s now film out there on yourself and you’re able to watch yourself play because you’re so busy watching other teams, so you never watch yourself and understand how other teams are game planning for you and those around you.”

Garrett wasn’t sure if he would have been able to play last week if Ohio State actually had a game, but shared his appreciation for the training staff for working hard to getting him healthy in time for Saturday's trip to Indiana.

“I’m doing a lot in terms of massages and rehabilitation,” Garrett said. “Our training room is really up to date with getting our bodies right. Cryo(therapy), getting in the float tank, anything that can get my body right, I do it.”

The team captain has recorded 18 tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks so far this fall, which is roughly the same numbers he put up during last year’s pandemic-shortened season, after which he was named a first-team All-American.

“This time last year, we were coming out of the Big Ten (Championship Game),” Garrett said. “Now we’re coming up for air, guys getting healthy – like myself – and just getting ready for the long haul and second half of the season.”

