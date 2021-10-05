Does Oregon's Loss to Stanford Help Or Hurt Ohio State's CFP Hopes?

The Buckeyes are trying to get into the College Football Playoff with a 1-loss resume for the third time in eight years.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been a mainstay during the first seven years of the College Football Playoff, qualifying each of the last two years after winning the Big Ten championship game and having an unblemished record for the selection committee to consider.

While it's difficult to get into the CFP with one loss, it's not impossible. Ohio State lost to Virginia Tech in 2014, but qualified for the inaugural playoff after pounding Wisconsin 59-0 in the Big Ten championship game. Of course, the Buckeyes went on to win the whole thing that season. Ohio State also got into the 2017 playoff after losing to Penn State during the 2016 season. This time a bit more controversially, the Scarlet and Gray got in the tournament and were promptly eliminated by Clemson, 31-0.

Hoping to make a fifth appearance in eight years, Ohio State would have to once again get in this time with a loss on its resume. The question of weighing "good losses" vs. "bad wins" is always at the forefront of this conversation.

So with a good Oregon team losing to a not-so-good Stanford team last weekend, how does that impact Ohio State's CFP resume? ESPN's playoff prediction tool says it's not relevant and if the Buckeyes win out, they're a virtual certainty to get in. Here are my thoughts:

For more, check out the entire podcast we did on some of the national top ten teams falling last week and how that was impacting Ohio State's playoff hopes.

If you're interested, all of our podcasts stream live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook in addition to being posted on your favorite podcast platforms afterwards. We hope you'll consider subscribing to our YouTube channel where we post new content daily!

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Major Takeaways From Ryan Day's Press Conference Previewing Maryland

Where Does Ohio State Stand In National Picture Right Now?

Ohio State Offense On Pace To Break Big Ten Record

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Blowout Win At Rutgers

Ohio State Moves Up To No. 7 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, AP Poll

Ohio State's Offensive, Defensive Observations From Win At Rutgers

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook