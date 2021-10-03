October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ohio State Ranked No. 7 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Rutgers

The Buckeyes moved up four spots after several top-10 teams lost on Saturday.
Author:
Publish date:

Just like the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, Ohio State moved up to No. 7 in the Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday afternoon.

Oregon, Arkansas, Notre Dame and Florida were all ranked ahead of the Buckeyes heading into Saturday but lost to Stanford, Georgia, Cincinnati and Kentucky, respectively.

Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams ranked in his week’s poll, with Iowa at No. 3, Penn State at No. 4, Michigan at No. 9 and Michigan State at No. 11. The Buckeyes play the Nittany Lions and Spartans at home, travel to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines and could meet the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game.

That said, the full Associated Press preseason poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Alabama (53)
  2. Georgia (9)
  3. Iowa
  4. Penn State
  5. Cincinnati
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Ohio State
  8. Oregon
  9. Michigan
  10. BYU
  11. Michigan State
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. Arkansas
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Coastal Carolina
  16. Kentucky
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Auburn
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Florida
  21. Texas
  22. Arizona State
  23. N.C. State
  24. SMU
  25. San Diego State

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Moves Up To No. 7 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Ohio State's Offensive, Defensive Observations From Win At Rutgers

Five Takeaways From Ryan Day's Press Conference After Beating Rutgers

C.J. Stroud Silences Critics, Carves Up Scarlet Knights

WR Chris Olave Ties Cris Carter For Third-Most TD Receptions In Ohio State History

TreVeyon Henderson "Should Be Fine" After Suffering Injury At Rutgers

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State Ranked No. 7 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Rutgers

45 seconds ago
grading the buckeyes (Rutgers-defense)
Football

Grading the Buckeyes' Defense In Thumping Of Rutgers

21 minutes ago
grading the buckeyes (Rutgers-offense)
Football

Grading The Buckeyes' Offense Against Rutgers

36 minutes ago
C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State Moves Up To No. 7 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win At Rutgers

1 hour ago
What We Learned (Rutgers)
Football

What We Learned From Ohio State's Win Over Rutgers

2 hours ago
Cameron Martinez and Denzel Burke
Football

Game Observations: Ohio State’s Defense In 52-13 Win At Rutgers

15 hours ago
C.J. Stroud
Football

Game Observations: Ohio State’s Offense In 52-13 Win At Rutgers

15 hours ago
Instant-Analysis-Rutgers
Football

Instant Analysis: Ohio State Blows Out Rutgers For Third Consecutive Win

18 hours ago