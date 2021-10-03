Ohio State Ranked No. 7 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Rutgers

The Buckeyes moved up four spots after several top-10 teams lost on Saturday.

Just like the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, Ohio State moved up to No. 7 in the Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday afternoon.

Oregon, Arkansas, Notre Dame and Florida were all ranked ahead of the Buckeyes heading into Saturday but lost to Stanford, Georgia, Cincinnati and Kentucky, respectively.

Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams ranked in his week’s poll, with Iowa at No. 3, Penn State at No. 4, Michigan at No. 9 and Michigan State at No. 11. The Buckeyes play the Nittany Lions and Spartans at home, travel to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines and could meet the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game.

That said, the full Associated Press preseason poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Alabama (53) Georgia (9) Iowa Penn State Cincinnati Oklahoma Ohio State Oregon Michigan BYU Michigan State Oklahoma State Arkansas Notre Dame Coastal Carolina Kentucky Ole Miss Auburn Wake Forest Florida Texas Arizona State N.C. State SMU San Diego State

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Moves Up To No. 7 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Ohio State's Offensive, Defensive Observations From Win At Rutgers

Five Takeaways From Ryan Day's Press Conference After Beating Rutgers

C.J. Stroud Silences Critics, Carves Up Scarlet Knights

WR Chris Olave Ties Cris Carter For Third-Most TD Receptions In Ohio State History

TreVeyon Henderson "Should Be Fine" After Suffering Injury At Rutgers

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!