Ohio State Ranked No. 7 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Rutgers

Just like the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, Ohio State moved up to No. 7 in the Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday afternoon.
Oregon, Arkansas, Notre Dame and Florida were all ranked ahead of the Buckeyes heading into Saturday but lost to Stanford, Georgia, Cincinnati and Kentucky, respectively.
Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams ranked in his week’s poll, with Iowa at No. 3, Penn State at No. 4, Michigan at No. 9 and Michigan State at No. 11. The Buckeyes play the Nittany Lions and Spartans at home, travel to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines and could meet the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game.
That said, the full Associated Press preseason poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
- Alabama (53)
- Georgia (9)
- Iowa
- Penn State
- Cincinnati
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Michigan
- BYU
- Michigan State
- Oklahoma State
- Arkansas
- Notre Dame
- Coastal Carolina
- Kentucky
- Ole Miss
- Auburn
- Wake Forest
- Florida
- Texas
- Arizona State
- N.C. State
- SMU
- San Diego State
-----
Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.
-----
You may also like:
Ohio State Moves Up To No. 7 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Ohio State's Offensive, Defensive Observations From Win At Rutgers
Five Takeaways From Ryan Day's Press Conference After Beating Rutgers
C.J. Stroud Silences Critics, Carves Up Scarlet Knights
WR Chris Olave Ties Cris Carter For Third-Most TD Receptions In Ohio State History
TreVeyon Henderson "Should Be Fine" After Suffering Injury At Rutgers
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!