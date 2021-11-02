Film Review: Tyreke Smith, Steele Chambers Shine on Buckeye Defense

The Buckeyes played arguably their most impressive game of the season in shutting down Penn State on Saturday.

Throughout the season, we will break down game film to spotlight certain plays that went well for the Buckeyes and others that did not. This week’s film breakdown highlights the plays that were successful for the Buckeyes.

Buckeye Defense Stampedes Penn State

If you thought the Buckeyes wouldn’t be able to improve upon last week’s run defense against Indiana when they allowed only 1.3 yards per carry (37 carries for 48 yards), well they did on Saturday! Penn State only had 33 yards on 29 carries, for 1.1 yards per carry average. The dominance up front didn't just show itself in the run game. The fearsome defensive line, coupled with an aggressive game plan of blitzes and stunts, led to four sacks, five hurries and eight tackles for loss.

The one area for improvement that will be discussed in the Buckeyes’ film room is their underneath coverage. Many of Penn State’s receptions were in the middle of the field, between the safeties and linebackers.

The Buckeyes’ pressure came from a variety of fronts and there was a nice array of stunts and blitzes. The first clip shows a stunt with both defensive tackles and defensive ends twisting and linebacker Steele Chambers (No. 22) blitzing through the A gap.

This type of stunt puts a lot of pressure on the front five, especially when you have a blitzing linebacker.

This next clip was on a key 4th and 5 in the second quarter. The Buckeyes are showing a five-man front and possible blitz, but freshman defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau falls back a bit from the line of scrimmage and then comes in once Clifford steps up in the pocket.

In this clip, the Buckeye present a different look with three-man front, but they bring six with all three linebackers blitzing.

The final clip will likely be one of the biggest defensive plays of the year. The Buckeyes bring six, with two of their linebackers blitzing to the left which forces the running back to pick up one of the linebackers, leaving defensive ends Tyreke Smith (No. 11) and Zach Harrison (No. 9) single blocked on the edge. Both Smith and Harrison smothered Clifford and forced the ball out and defensive tackle Jerron Cage scooped and scored for a huge play.

