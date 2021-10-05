Film Review: Ohio State Defense Stifles Rutgers

The Silver Bullets have now played back-to-back big games after forcing a season-high three turnovers on Saturday against Rutgers.

Throughout the season, we will break down game film to spotlight certain plays that went well for the Buckeyes and others that did not. This week’s film breakdown highlights the plays that were successful for the Buckeyes. If you want to see our review of the Ohio State offense, check that out here.

Buckeye Defense vs. Rutgers

The Buckeyes' defense has been playing noticeably more aggressive up front over the past two weeks and Saturday’s pressure and coverage on the back end forced three interceptions and seven passes defended. With the big pick-6 early in the first quarter putting the Buckeyes up 14-0, the Rutgers offense was playing from behind and was never able to make up ground.

The first clip here is the interception for touchdown by Denzel Burke (No. 29). Following the interception, notice the hustle and blocking by the fellow Buckeyes to get Burke in the end zone.

The Buckeyes front four remained rock-solid again this week. This clip in the second quarter was a big stop by defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson (No. 52) on fourth and 2.

That fourth down stop happened one play after Ronnie Hickman made an awesome open field tackle on the far side. If he doesn't make that stop, Rutgers likely pulls off a big gain.

This next clip shows defensive end Zach Harrison’s pressure to force an interception by Tommy Eichenberg.

Our final cut is a great view of the power and handwork of defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (No. 91) to force pressure up the middle.

