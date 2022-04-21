The award is presented to an NFL player for his "qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs."

Former Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward were recently named finalists for the Pro Football Writers of America’s Good Guy Award, which is presented annually to an NFL player for his qualities and professionalism toward reporters.

A third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, McLaurin has caught 222 passes for 1,090 yards and 16 touchdowns in three seasons with the Washington Redskins/Football Team/Commanders.

“McLaurin routinely participated in 1-on-1 interviews in 2021 when few others on the team would,” the PFWA said in a press release. “He was willing to offer textured answers on a variety of topics like the anniversary of 9/11, mental health issues players face, injuries, COVID or struggles others on the team were facing. On the rare occasion he missed a group session, he would always make it up the following day or the next available opportunity.”

Heyward, meanwhile, had the best season of his 11-year career in 2021, recording 93 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, nine pass break ups, two forced fumbles and one interception to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

“Heyward did not miss an availability for the 2021 season, and those on the beat locally said he never avoided a tough question as he offered open and honest discussions about everything from on-the-field issues to the impact of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement,” the press release said. “He was cited for consistently going ‘above and beyond’ to build an honest rapport with those who cover the team.”

Other finalists for the award are Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons and New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah, who played for the Cincinnati Bengals last season. The winner will be announced in mid-May.

McLaurin and Heyward are looking to become the first former Buckeye to win the award, which was first presented following the 2005 season. Former defensive back Malcolm Jenkins was also a finalist in 2017 and 2018.

