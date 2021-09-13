Former Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore Agrees To Contract Extension With Saints

The deal includes $68.3 million in guarantees, the most for a defensive back in NFL history.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, former Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore has agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million contract extension with the New Orleans Saints. It includes $68.3 million in total guarantees and can max out at $100 million.

The 11th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Lattimore has recorded 233 tackles, 56 pass break ups, 10 interceptions, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown in 58 career games with the Saints. He was named the 2017 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times.

A former four-star prospect from Cleveland Glanville, Lattimore dealt with hamstring injuries early on his career but was named first-team All-Big Ten after he recorded 41 tackles, 13 pass break ups and four interceptions during his redshirt sophomore year in 2016. He declared for the draft after that season

Lattimore is one of seven former Buckeyes on the Saints’ roster, which also includes wide receiver Michael Thomas, tight end Nick Vannett, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, linebacker Pete Werner, cornerback Bradley Roby and safety Malcolm Jenkins.

