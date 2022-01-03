Former Ohio State LB James Laurinaitis Confirms He’s Joining Notre Dame Coaching Staff

Laurinaitis will be reunited with new Fighting Irish head coach and former teammate Marcus Freeman.

Former Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis confirmed reports that he will join the Notre Dame coaching staff during his daily radio show on 97.1 The Fan on Monday morning.

Laurinaitis played alongside new Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman for four seasons in Columbus, totaling 375 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and nine interceptions from 2005-08.

He was a three-time All-American, two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, recipient of the Lott Trophy, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Butkus Award and led the Buckeyes to four straight Big Ten titles and two national championship appearances.

Laurinaitis enjoyed a successful eight-year NFL career that saw him become the then-St. Louis Rams’ all-time leader in tackles. He retired in 2017 after a one-year stint with the New Orleans Saints.

In the years since, Laurinaitis has served as a college football analyst for the Big Ten Network and co-host of the “Bishop & Laurinaitis” show in Columbus. His last episode will be this Friday.

It’s unclear what role Laurinaitis will have at Notre Dame, though this will be his first coaching experience. He’s expected to become an analyst or graduate assistant, however.

That said, Laurinaitis’ first game with the Fighting Irish will be against his alma mater, as Notre Dame opens the 2022 season in Columbus on Sept. 3.

