How Omari Abor's Commitment Impacts Ohio State's 2022 Recruiting Class

An in-depth look at what Abor will bring to the Buckeyes both on and off the field.

Ohio State secured a commitment this afternoon from Duncanville, Texas, four-star defensive end Omari Abor, who picked the Buckeyes over finalists Alabama, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M at halftime of the Under Armour All-America Game.

The 6-foot-4 and 240-pound Abor plays at one of the top programs at the highest level in the state of Texas, where he led the Panthers to an appearance in the 6A-Division I state championship game this fall. He notably recorded seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in the losing effort.

“(Abor has) a strong combination of technical ability and instincts off the edge, the Texan can win in many ways,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. “The first step and edge bending ability is obvious, but a closer look at how Abor combines it with his hands is where he becomes special. Advanced hand-fighting and block-shedding ability allow him to pressure the passer and/or gear down and play the run, even getting his hands on ball carriers well down the line of scrimmage at times.

“Abor is as disruptive as it gets in high school football, with that knack for making a play in the backfield and attacking the ball in the process – not to mention doing it against some of the best prep competition anywhere. Few at any position have a stronger floor than he does.”

Abor becomes the 19th member of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, joining Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna four-star defensive end Kenyatta Jackson and Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove four-star defensive tackle Caden Curry in the trenches.

The Buckeyes hope to finish the class with at least one more pledge along the defensive line, with Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star tackle Hero Kanu at the top of the list. He already signed with a team during the Early Signing Period but won’t announce his decision until the All-American Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

They'd also love to have Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star tackle Christen Miller, but most expect him to end up with the home-state Bulldogs on National Signing Day despite his affinity for Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

