2022 Texas DE Omari Abor Commits To Ohio State

The Buckeyes just secured a long-awaited commitment from one off the nation's top-rated edge rushers.

Ohio State landed its second commitment is as many days when Duncanville, Texas, four-star defensive end Omari Abor pledged his services to the Buckeyes during the Under Armour All-America Game.

The 6-foot-4 and 240-pound Abor, who is considered the fourth-best edge rusher and No. 38 prospect overall in the class of 2022, picked up an offer from the Buckeyes last November. He then made his way to campus for the first time for an official visit in early June.

Abor subsequently listed Ohio State in his top five alongside Alabama, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M, citing his relationship with defensive line coach Larry Johnson and his track record of development as the biggest reasons for his interest in the Buckeyes.

Though initially hoped to commit before the start of his senior season, Abor took the opportunity to visit several of finalists again in the fall. That includes a trip to Columbus for the win over Penn State in late October, which seemingly sealed the deal for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes just signed a pair of defensive linemen last month in Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star end Kenyatta Jackson and Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove four-star tackle Caden Curry.

They’ll certainly have to continue to recruit Abor until he signs on National Signing Day next month, but the hope is to finish the class with him and at least one of Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star tackle Hero Kanu and Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star tackle Christen Miller.

