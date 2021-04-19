Former Ohio State OG Wyatt Davis Defends QB Justin Fields From NFL Draft Narratives

During an appearance on NFL Network on Monday afternoon, former Ohio State right guard Wyatt Davis acknowledged he’s heard some of the criticism of his former quarterback, Justin Fields. But rather than address them on social media like so many others have, Davis said all he can do is laugh.

“Honestly, I think that this certain narrative that you’re talking about that’s getting pushed out, I just kind of sit there and laugh at it,” Davis told NFL Now's Andrew Siciliano. “I know the type of guy he is and the type of guy he is in the film room. This is a guy that is the last one to leave the facility and the last one to leave the film room and he’s doing everything in his power when it comes to game day to make sure there’s no mistakes.”

During their two seasons together in Columbus, Davis and Fields led the Buckeyes to back-to-back Big Ten titles and two separate appearances in the College Football Playoff, even reaching the national championship this past season.

Davis was a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year in 2020, as well, which is why he's thankful Fields pushed so hard for the conference to have a season after initially postponing fall sports until the spring.

“As far as him loving football and that goes, he was the main one that was pushing the Big Ten to have a season, so I just kind of sit there and laugh at that narrative,” Davis said. “I know what type of player he is and I have to believe that these organizations know the type of player he is.”

Davis, who has seen his own draft stock drop over the last year thanks to a knee injury that hampered his play late in the season, added that any teams that pass on Fields will kick themselves for years to come.

“If they slip up on him, I think it’s going to be a mistake that they’ll regret,” Davis said.

