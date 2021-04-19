Former Michigan QB Joe Milton Transferring To Tennessee

According to multiple reports, former Michigan quarterback Joe Milton is planning to transfer to Tennessee. He has not formally announced his move but is already listed in the university’s student directory.

A former four-star prospect from Pahokee, Fla., Milton was threw for 225 yards and one touchdown and rushed eight times for 52 yards and another score to lead the Wolverines to a 49-24 win at Minnesota in the 2020 season opener. He struggled in the next three games, though, and was replaced by sophomore Cade McNamara in a triple-overtime victory at Rutgers.

Milton finished the season with 1,077 yards and four passing touchdowns compared to four interceptions, as well as 109 yards and one score on the ground, during his redshirt sophomore season.

Had he stayed at Michigan, Milton would have battled McNamara and five-star early enrollee J.J. McCarthy for the starting job this fall. He instead entered his name into the transfer portal in February.

Michigan has seen significant attrition this offseason, having lost running backs Zach Charbonnet and Christian Turner to UCLA and Wake Forest, respectively; offensive lineman Zach Carpenter to Indiana; defensive lineman Luiji Vilain to Wake Forest; linebackers Adam Shibley and Ben VanSumeren to Notre Dame and Michigan State, respectively; and defensive back Hunter Reynolds to Utah State. Offensive lineman Phillip Paea and linebacker William Mohan have also entered the name into the transfer portal, while 2021 four-star wide receiver signee Xavier Worthy recently asked for a release from his letter of intent.

As for Milton, he’ll three seasons of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA granting all student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic. He’ll now compete with sophomores Brian Maurer and Harrison Bailey and Virginia Tech graduate transfer Hendon Hooker for the starting role with the Volunteers.

