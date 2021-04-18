Ohio State QB Commit Quinn Ewers Invited To Elite 11 Finals

The Buckeyes will be represented at the Elite 11 Finals for the third straight year.

Ohio State five-star quarterback commit Quinn Ewers was invited to the Elite 11 Finals following a strong performance at the Dallas Regional on Sunday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3 and 206-pound Ewers is widely considered top-rated quarterback in the class of 2022 after he threw for 2,442 yards and 31 touchdowns and rushed for 133 yards and three more scores to lead Southlake (Texas) Carroll to the state championship game last season. He committed to the Buckeyes in November, shortly after he decommitted from the home-state Longhorns.

Former and current Ohio State quarterbacks who have made it to the Elite 11 Finals include Troy Smith and Justin Zwick in 2001; Rob Schoenhoft in 2004; Dwayne Haskins in 2015; Tate Martell in 2016; Justin Fields in 2017; Jack Miller and C.J. Stroud in 2019; and Kyle McCord in 2020. Fields and Stroud were actually named the MVP at their respective events.

Ewers will be joined at this year’s Elite 11 Finals, which will take place in California this summer, by Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik and Flower Mound, Texas, four-star Nick Evers, who are committed to Clemson and Florida respectively. They also punched their ticket to the event on Sunday afternoon.

